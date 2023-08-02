A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ATEN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 480,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,736. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,846. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

