AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,893. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

