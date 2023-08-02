AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $458.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

