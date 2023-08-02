AAF Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.67. 3,333,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

