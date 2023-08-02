AAF Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. 6,782,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

