AAF Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.14. 2,028,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.