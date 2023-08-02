Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.