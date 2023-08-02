Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 410,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $780.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $500.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.58 million. Research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

