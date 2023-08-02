Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $863.45 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $863.45 million and $40.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,806,966,167 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

