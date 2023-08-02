American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group Price Performance

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.