AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

