Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 12,297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

