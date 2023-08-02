Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.27. The company had a trading volume of 359,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $699.47 and its 200-day moving average is $690.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

