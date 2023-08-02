Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 248,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. Arrival has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 58,349.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395,957 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 187.6% during the first quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 12,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

