ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $35.79 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. ASD has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05436809 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,031,704.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

