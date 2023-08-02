Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 281,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,541. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
