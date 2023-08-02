Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 48,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Autins Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71. The company has a market cap of £6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.91.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

