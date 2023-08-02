Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 27,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

