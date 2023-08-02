AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AxoGen by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AxoGen Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 189,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,133. The company has a market cap of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

