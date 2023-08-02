Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,712,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,956,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

