Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.65 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.17). 50,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 191,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.15).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,700.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

In other news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 47,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £116,776.20 ($149,924.51). Insiders own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

