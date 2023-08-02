Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNOX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,896. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bionomics

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

