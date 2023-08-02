BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 372,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $859.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

