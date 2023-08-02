Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63 to $3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095 billion to $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.71.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.