Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Acquires 530,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 20.0% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $30,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

BEKE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 6,675,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,831. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -1.04. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.