Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.24-7.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.24-$7.29 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.85.
Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
