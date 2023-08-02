BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 28,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.73 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 55.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

