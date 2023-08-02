Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 2,229,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 959.3 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF remained flat at $38.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CDPYF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Featured Articles

