Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

