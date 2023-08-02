Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.7 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CWSRF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.