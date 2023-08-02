Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 2,037,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.