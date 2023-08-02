Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 7,512,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

