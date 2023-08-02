China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,995,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,314,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.