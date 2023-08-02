China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,995,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,314,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
