China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHVKF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Vanke from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.62 on Tuesday. 30,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

