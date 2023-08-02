Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.82. The company had a trading volume of 593,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

