Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CODX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 310,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 261.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.