Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 to $3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.65 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 606.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 146,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

