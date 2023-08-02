Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 2,013,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,114.0 days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

Shares of COBJF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

About Comba Telecom Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.