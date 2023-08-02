Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.10. 2,274,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average is $401.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

