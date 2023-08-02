Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 133,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

