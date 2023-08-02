Comparing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF)

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Free Report) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials 11.36% 8.28% 3.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.80 $275.94 million $2.28 16.05

This table compares PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00 Summit Materials 1 4 5 0 2.40

Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $37.09, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Summit Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk.

Summary

Summit Materials beats PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement and ready mix concrete products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Aggregates Quarries. The company offers Portland composite, Portland type I, II, and V, oil well, white, and TR30 white mortar cement products, as well as multipurpose mortar, thinbed, and plester plus under the Tiga Roda, Rajawali, and Duracem brands. It is also involved in the aggregate, clay and limestone, and trass quarrying; shipping activities; excavation; electricity supply; waste management and disposal; and labor supplier services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk is a subsidiary of Birchwood Omnia Limited.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

