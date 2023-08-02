Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STZ traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.03. 713,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,438. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

