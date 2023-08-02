CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.