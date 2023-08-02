CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 12,265 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 12,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $12,387.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,339 shares in the company, valued at $521,502.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,322. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

