Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $7.25 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 93,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 41,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,409,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,120,000 after buying an additional 481,239 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. 7,708,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

