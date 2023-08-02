Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 9.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

