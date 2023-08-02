Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,809. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

