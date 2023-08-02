Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 170,459 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

