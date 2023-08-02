Dero Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00013844 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $56.71 million and approximately $55,078.17 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,768.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00311807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00819707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00538318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00061859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00128540 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,761,073 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

