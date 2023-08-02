Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,421. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

